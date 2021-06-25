Every musician from Tema is dangerous - Lexis Tight

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Up-and-coming Ghanaian musician, Lexis Tight, first signee artiste under Lymelyte Entertainment has emphatically stated that Tema-based artistes are dangerous and have a better understanding of music than other musicians in other parts of the country.



Stating his reasons for making such a bold statement, the Tema-based artiste shared that, “When it comes to entertainment, we understand the music industry more than any other musician in any part of Ghana.”



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show he said, “Every Tema boy also has a deep level of thinking when it comes to music, our style is unique and it can’t be compared to artistes from Accra or Kumasi”.



Lexis highlighted, “I’m not saying we are better than the other artistes but, if you compare a musician from Tema to other musicians you’ll notice that the one from Tema will stand out”.



Talking about how Kumericans are now making waves in the music industry, he noted that such moments are expected in the music industry.



“Although they are on top now, they will not stay there forever, because, at some point in the music industry, you will have to move for others better than you to come so positions will keep switching but you’ll notice that Tema still and always carries weight,” he said.



He furthered that, the drill music being done by Kumericans will not last long in the system because “it’s on and off unlike music from Tema.



"Recently, Paedae released his album and it’s all over the place so music is and will always be alive in Tema”.