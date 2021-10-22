Every man would have married 5 women if I were President – Kyiri Abosom

LifeStyle of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has indicated that he would have allowed every Ghanaian man to marry five women if he was the President of the country.



He believes that leaders of the country have allowed the rules by the Western countries to control our lives and as such he has expressed strong opposition to anything that seems to be coming from the West.



He made these statements during an interview with Sefah-Danquah on the Happy Morning Show.



“If I were the President of Ghana, I would have asked every man in Ghana to marry 5 women. The land is just being wasted. I have not read in the Bible that a man must marry only one woman”.



He argued that the white man has introduced a lot of things he practices into Africa to end procreation. “They introduced condoms to end childbirth. They introduced one man, one wife and now many of our women have no husbands and their living a meaningless life,” he added.



He continued that another trick used by the West is the introduction of LGBTQ+ which will ensure that Africans do not reproduce. He added that we must reject this practice as a country.



The debate on LGTBQ+ in the country was sparked by the introduction of a new anti-gay bill into parliament that seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ and its related activities while promoting conversion therapy programs seeking to “convert” people from homosexuality to heterosexuality.



Some academics, lawyers and civil society professionals have vehemently opposed this bill, contending that the bill is an “impermissible invasion of the inviolability of human dignity.”



The Christian community in Ghana has, however, embraced the bill.