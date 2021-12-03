You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 03Article 1415659

Entertainment of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Every 'comfortable' man who is single at 35 years is bisexual - Princess Shyngle alleges

Actress and social media influencer, Princess Shyngle, has admonished women to be warry of successful men who are above 35 years and still single.

According to her, such men are bisexual and will cause trouble in the lives of women who end up with them as wives.

"Any man I repeat any man who is doing good in life, is comfortable and in 35 above but not married or never been married but is constantly changing women every minute like pants is a bisexual man and is in love with a young man somewhere," she wrote in a post sighted by GhanaWeb on her Instagram page.

The actress advised her over 965,000 followers not to discredit her assessment as most women have fallen victims to this situation.

Princess added that it is high time men who are bisexual lived their truth by informing innocent women about their true sexuality instead of wasting their time and causing them pain.

"Most of y’all are the reason there is a lot of single women out there and y’all just using women as cover-ups breaking their hearts and wasting their time. Yes I said it come and beat me start living your truth and get out of that damn closet," she concluded.


