Every 'big woman' in Ghana should own an iPhone 13 pro max - Nana Agradaa

Entertainment of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Korateng, has outdoored her latest mobile phone, the iPhone 13 pro max, which was gifted to her by her husband.



According to Mama Pat, every 'big woman' in the country should have the latest phone which was recently released by Apple.



"I am here to launch my new iPhone 13 pro max. You remember that I came to launch the iPhone 12. If you believe that you are a big woman, then go for your iPhone 13," said the elated Evangelist.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Evangelist who flaunted her taste for luxury, was seated in her gold plated sofa as she unboxed her new phone to the excitement of her followers on Instagram.



"Thank u my husband for buying me iPhone 13 pro max," she told her over 61,000 followers on Instagram.



The cost of an iPhone 13 pro max which was released onto the market in September this year is estimated at GH¢6,637.25.



