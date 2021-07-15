Every artiste needs a 'George Britton' – Camidoh

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian Afropop/R&B singer, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, popularly known in Showbiz as Camidoh, has described his manager George Britton as the best and one every artiste needs.



He described working with George as a very beautiful one and one he wishes for every artiste to experience.



In an interview with Rev Erskine on Y107.9 FM’s Myd Morning Radio Show, he said, “I saw Wendy Shay tweet something yesterday saying “Every artiste needed a Bullet and I was like, I’m going to tell her no, every artiste needs a George Britton.”



He believes, is it very beautiful and important for every artist to enjoy the relationship they have with their management so, “I’m proud of her tweeting that and that’s exactly how I feel about George as well.”



He went on to mention that apart from George, his team also goes a long way to also make sure that he is actually fine and they make working fun and easy for him.



“George to be precise, because he really makes sure that I’m good so I’m really happy about that and I’m looking forward to working more and achieving more greater heights with him,” he added.