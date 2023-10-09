Even under Rawlings’ military regime, people could speak – A Plus tackles NPP govt

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2023

Obviously still peeved about the invasion of the UTV studio by thugs, to attack him and the United Showbiz panelists, A Plus has expressed his thoughts on Facebook days after the widely condemned incident at the Abeka-based media house.



The popular entertainment pundit cum politician, who is still brooding and analyzing the incident, has in a series of rants on Facebook, expressed his dissatisfaction about the incident.



A Plus said he finds it extremely disturbing that press freedom in the country has been suppressed, adding that, even under Rawlings’ strict regime, the narrative was different.



According to A Plus, some of Ghana’s best journalists thrived and made their names under Rawlings’ seemingly autocratic regime.



“The most popular journalists in this country made their names when Ghana was under a military regime. This means that even under Rawlings people had the courage to speak... ” he wrote on Facebook.



Meanwhile, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dissociated itself from the invasion of the United Television (UTV) studios by thugs alleged to be members of the party.



The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has also called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest all the ‘hooligans’ involved and prosecute them promptly.







Background



On Saturday, October 7, a group of young men barged into UTV’s studio during their prime-time entertainment show, ‘United Showbiz’, to disrupt while threatening to beat up the host and her guests on live television.



Following the incident, many Ghanaians and institutions have condemned the act and have called for the punishment of the perpetrators.



