Even my mom complains I don’t pick her calls - Sarkodie tackles Edem’s ‘snub’ allegations

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Sarkodie says his attitude of not picking phone calls plays out on everyone



• He said his refusal to pick phone calls shouldn’t be taken personally



• Sarkodie wonders why Edem got so affected when he couldn’t pick his calls



Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has disclosed that his habit of not answering or returning phone calls is an issue he has been battling with since he shot to fame.



He said it has gotten to the point where even his mother complains bitterly about such conduct which she finds annoying.



Sarkodie’s comments come on the back of claims by Ghanaian rapper Edem that the ‘Sarkcess music’ boss blatantly refused to answer his calls when they had a video shoot appointment.



One can recall that Edem lamented how Sarkodie ignored his calls and failed to show up for the video shoot which cost him a huge amount of money.



But sharing his side of the story, Sarkodie said he was surprised when Edem took the issue at heart adding that everyone on his contact list has had to deal with his inability to pick phone calls.



“The issue of picking calls is a general thing. Even my mom has the same problem with it so I don’t see why it should be taken personally. If you speak to my mother today, she’ll tell you her major problem with me is my refusal to pick her calls,” He stated in an interview with Sammy Flex.



“I don’t pick calls all the time unless I have an appointment with that person then I’ll have to keep up. I can agree that he’s been calling me and not getting through but it’s not deliberate. I really don’t want to speak about it because I cannot remember. I still can’t remember what happened so I’ll just have to agree with whatever he is saying whether true or not,” he added



The VRMG boss featured Efya, Sarkodie on his ‘favour’ song which was released in February 2021.





Nomination Formhttps://docs.google.comhttps://cdn.ghanaweb.com