‘Even if Jesus Christ was made president, the problems would still be there’ - Ohemaa Mercy's candid remark amid MUSIGA turmoil

Celebrated gospel artiste Ohemaa Mercy, has shared her perspective about the ongoing injunction on the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) election until internal matters are resolved.



Speaking to Ghana Weekend, Ohemaa Mercy addressed the notion of appointing an expatriate president as a solution to the union's issues.



Candidly, she stated, "Even if Jesus Christ were made president, the problems would still be there."



She emphasised her disagreement with the concept of an expatriate leader, asserting that the resolution to these challenges rests in the collective determination of MUSIGA's members themselves.



On August 9, 2023, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) elections, initially scheduled for August 8, 2023, encountered postponement due to an interlocutory injunction issued by the Accra High Court.



This legal action was prompted by MUSIGA members Doe Kwablah Seyenam Nyamadi and Frederick Van Dyk, who claimed that the union's current leadership breached the constitution by failing to provide comprehensive financial records.



Alleging that the lack of financial transparency disqualifies MUSIGA from holding elections and transitioning to a new executive, the plaintiffs secured the interlocutory injunction, suspending the election until a complete hearing is conducted and the matter is resolved.



The postponement presents a significant setback for MUSIGA, which has struggled with election logistics for several years, with the last successful election held in 2014.



The uncertainty stemming from the election's delay raises questions about MUSIGA's future, casting doubt on the timing and feasibility of future elections.



Peter Marfo, Chairman of the MUSIGA Election Committee, expressed regret for any inconveniences caused by the injunction, acknowledging its impact on members, potential candidates, and the overall functioning of the union.





