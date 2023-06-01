‘Even if I had an issue with Tracey, how does it concern you? - Diamond Appiah speaks

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Diamond Appiah has sought to clarify issues regarding a leaked audio conversation where she was heard spilling some allegations about her friend, Tracey Boakye.



The audio, which has since been circulating on social media, has sparked widespread reactions and raised questions about a possible fallout within the "Mafia Gang".



Reacting to the development, Diamond Appiah has expressed frustration towards the woman who leaked the audio, adding that she allowed Ghanaians to criticize her without understanding the full context.



She emphasized that even if she had differences with Tracey, it should not be of concern to anyone, as personal matters between friends should be dealt with privately.



In her own words, she stated, "Foolish woman, even if I had an issue with her, how does it concern you? Do I go to her house to take money, or does she come to my house for money or food?"



Diamond Appiah has also urged Ghanaians to grasp the complete story before passing judgment.



She questioned the selective sharing of audio clips by the woman, pointing out that only snippets of her laughter and her admission of not attending the christening were being circulated.



She argued that the full conversation, which includes her valid reasons, has been kept away from the public.



"Let Ghanaians understand why I did what I did, but then don't come and play half side and then you didn't play your voices for Ghanaians to hear what you said for them to hear what you said to me," She emphasized.



The controversial socialite added that her decision not to attend her friend's christening was not based on animosity but rather on personal considerations.



"I am not fake because the first time she got married and I showed up, I wasn't happy with certain things, so I decided that if she was to do something and it was in Kumasi, I wouldn't go. If I didn't go, it wasn't a big deal. If I have said that and laughed about it, yes, I have reasons for not going," she stated.



Diamond Appiah also dismissed notions of an ongoing feud with Tracey, asserting that their issues had been resolved.



"If I had issues with her when she was going about her stuff, she wouldn't have come to invite me," she said.







