‘Even dogs don't do this’ – Ohemaa Mercy on LGBTQ

Ghanaian gospel minister, Ohemaa Mercy, has vehemently kicked against the practice of LGBTQ in the country.



Sharing her view on the subject in a discussion on United Showbiz on Saturday, April 8, the popular gospel singer stressed that the act is being backed by a strong evil spirit that completely destroys and strips people of their honour.



Illustrating her point, Ohemaa Mercy said even dogs do not mate with their peers who are of the same sex.



“I was telling everybody that it is a strong spirit, it turns a graceful human being into an animal. Even a dog won’t practice same-sex; how much more you, a human being? This issue is no joke. For Ghana to accept this? It won’t be a joke,” she stated.



Buttressing her points further, the ‘Ote me mu’ hitmaker listed some dire consequences the country would face, should the practice be embraced.



“If we are a Christian country and we fear God, we shouldn’t incur God’s wrath. If we think other countries have accepted it, then let’s not forget that Ghana is a small country. God’s wrath will destroy us all. We are against it and we are standing against it for the next generation. If we accept this, the country will be destroyed. It is not a good thing, it is God’s taboo. LGBTQ can destroy a nation and permit Satan to rule over it,” she stressed.



Meanwhile, the president has been subjected to huge backlashes following his comments on the LGBTQ during a press conference with the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, at the Jubilee House in Accra.



After listening to the US Vice President re-affirm her stance on LGBTQ as well as state her grievances over the current anti-gay bill placed before parliament, Akufo-Addo refuted the suggestion that Ghana already had an anti-LGBT law.



He said the bill, which was championed by “only a hand full of MPs”, is currently being considered by Parliament.





