Even better leaders have died, stop the litigation and pay us – Paa George charges ASOG leadership

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran actor, Paa George has tasked the leadership of various associations under the film industry to cease fire in the quest for power through litigations and rather attend to the welfare of members and right owners who are impoverished by the actions and inactions of their leaders.



Paa George, 85, mentioned that for some time now, the Audiovisual Society of Ghana (ASOG) has not paid royalties to him, a development he described as worrying. Sounding furious in his narrative, the ace actor said it appears the interest of right owners is no more paramount to the leadership as they are more focused on court cases.



He said in the Twi language on Kumasi-based Pure FM that “ASOG is more like the social security of actors and all other members. Unfortunately, the payments have stalled. I don’t know if the body has collapsed.”



He continued: “Actors’ Guild should also be blamed. Up until now, Actors’ Guild has a case in court for whatever reason. I don’t know what they’re fighting about; meanwhile, we are the ones suffering because we no more receive what is due us.”



“Whatever is causing that should be looked into. Litigations all over… Even better leaders have died. The likes of Kwame Nkrumah have all died and you’re fighting…” Paa George remarked.



According to him, it is imperative leadership paid attention to veterans while they live instead of singing their praises when they die.



“This is the time for them to act. I’m pleading with them to do the right thing,” Paa George said.



Meanwhile, the veteran filmmaker in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb hailed some businessmen and relatively young actors for coming to his rescue. He named Kwasi Twum (Multimedia Group), Dr. Kwame Kyei (Unity Groups), Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Kwaku Oteng (Angel Group), Samuel Amo Tobbin (Tobinco), Apostle Kwadwo Safo (Kantanka), Nana Ama McBrown, Kwaku Manu, Akrobeto, among others for being supportive.



