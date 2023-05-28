Even armed robbers need investments to buy more weapons to cause havoc – MOG Music

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Singer and songwriter MOG Music has controversially stated that everyone needs investment in their work, including armed robbers.



“Excuse me to say this, but I don’t mean to exaggerate; however, I want to say that even armed robbers need investment,” he told Mr. Addison, the host.



He justified, “Yes, to be honest, they need investment to buy more guns and weapons to do more robbery to cause havoc.”



During an interview observed by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com, the ‘Praise Medley’ hitmaker said gospel musicians need investment to do God’s work.



He continued, “So how much more we Christians and gospel musicians doing the work of God to help win more souls for Christ?



“We need people to invest more of their resources into us so that they’ll be able to sponsor our programs. That’s when we can also continue to do more of God’s work,” he added.



He ended, “That’s when we will be able to get the best of producers to master our songs and the best of a videographer to be able to bring the very best of music to be a blessing to everybody”.