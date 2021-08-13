Even Ghana brags to have everything but still solicits for funds – Choirmaster jabs opposers of GoFundMe

Entertainment of Friday, 13 August 2021

Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, husband of actress, Beverly Afaglo, has thrown subliminal shots at persons opposing donations being made to assist them, following a fire incident that brought down their Tema residence on Monday, August 9, 2021.



Following an announcement of a GoFundMe account created by actress Yvonne Nelson and singer Fianko Bossman, popularly known as Chase, to generate a target of $20,000 to "help them get back on their feet," a section of the public has gone wild.



Some people have argued that the couple is not "broke" and have described the fundraiser as a misplaced priority, citing an old video of Beverly bragging that she doesn't come from a poor home.



The actress revealed that she inherited properties from her father which can cushion her for the rest of her life in the said video.



"I'm not broke. I am so not broke. I work hard for my money. I've run Celebrity Hall for six years, and it is running...My father is Togbui Satsimadja Afari II. He was a very rich man before he died. He has properties all over Ghana. If you care to know, ask about my father. My father died, and I inherited some properties. So if not even working hard at all, I am a landlady," the actress disclosed.



Following the backlash and the calls by opposers for the couple to reject the donations, her husband, popularly known as Choirmaster, in an Instagram post where he was captured eating Banku wrote: “Even the Whole Ghana WEY dey brag say she get everything, CoCoa, Timber, Gold, Oil sef still dey go solicit for funds from Amanoni! Ah well whether Support or Not enogo stop Me from eating My BANKU ! #TGIF.”



Also, management of Beverly Afaglo has put out a Mobile money number for fans and followers who wish to support them in this trying time.



At the time of this report, 55 donors had so far donated $1,484 through GoFundMe.






