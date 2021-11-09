Eugy talks about sold out ‘UK Headline Show’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
•Eugy shares his experience with GhanaWeb on ‘Sold Out’ show
•Tapping in and out of reality to see his music do well leaves him overwhelmed
•Eugy has appreciated his fans on social media
Eugene Entsir, professionally known as Eugy, has spoken exclusively about his UK Headline show’.
His show brought people from different cultures and backgrounds under one building.
The Ghanaian, British singer, rapper, and songwriter told GhanaWeb it was an overwhelming feeling when he sold out his show.
“When I’m in that routine I don’t get time to really speak to people. So it’s almost like I forget that there’s a real world outside. So when I get the chance to tap back into reality and see that the music I make has an effect on people. It leaves me speechless sometimes” he told GhanaWeb on November 9, 2021.
The artiste appreciated his fans for making his show a success, sharing a post on social media with a picture of him on stage.