Esther Cobbah is GOWA @ 5 Woman of the Year

Ace Corporate Communication strategist Madam Esther Cobbah emerged as the ultimate winner (Woman of the year) in the fifth edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women's Award (GOWA) on Saturday at the Tang Palace Hotel, Accra.



Her par excellence in corporate communications spanning over decades stirred organizers of the prestigious award to bestow the flagship honour on her.



She expressed gross appreciation to the organizers for the recognition and honour.

CEO of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the event Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum commended the nominees for the respective positive roles they are playing in their communities.



She touched on how the journey had been tough, but her team's resilience and support from sponsors had sustained the event.











The night saw great musical performances from iconic gospel trio-Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Mr Drew and Akatakyie



The flagship winner's initiatives led to an influx of foreign investors to Ghana for Oil exploration; giving GNPC the base Siesmic Data for the discovery of Oil in 2007.



She was also the first corporate woman to develop a communication strategy for the benefits of LPG gas helping to move Ghanaians from the use of charcoal stoves. Through that, she developed KLEEKCOOK Stoves which used gas.







The award scheme seeks to reward women who are impacting lives positively in their various communities with projects and programs.



It received support by way of sponsorship, headlined by Tasty Tom, supporting sponsors Twellium Industrial Limited, Care Front Travel and Tours, Perfect Finishing Stainless Steel Company, Ike City Group, Tang Palace Hotel, Floral Tissue, Top Choko and Sunlight, fortune rice, Cartma herbal clinic, Eye360 Security and Frytol.



Below is the full list of the winners in the various categories



Outstanding Woman Beauty Pageant - Miss Galaxy Ghana



Outstanding Woman NGO - Najel Foundation



Outstanding Women Network - SSNIT Ladies Club



Outstanding Woman Model - Harriet Sedina Alubankudi



Outstanding Woman in Sports - Evelyn Badu



Outstanding Woman Sports Journalist - Abigail Sena Sosu



Outstanding Woman in Education - Selina Agyei



Outstanding Woman Beautician - Glitz Galleria



Outstanding Woman in Agribusiness - Yaa Amekudzi



Outstanding Woman in Film - Jessica Williams



Outstanding Woman Fashion Designer - Nateki Couture



Outstanding Woman Young Entrepreneur - Nana Ama Agyeiwaa



Outstanding Woman Young TV personality - Maxbel Coleman



Outstanding Woman Advocate - Dr. Hannah-Lisa Tetteh



Outstanding Woman Innovation/Invention - Felikah Mahama



Outstanding Woman Radio personality - Abena Pokua Ahwenee



Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur - Alice Nartey



Outstanding Woman in Health - Louisa A. Satekla



Outstanding Woman in Music - Rose Adjei



Shero of the year - Etwereso Hemaa



Outstanding Woman Beauty Queen - Engracia Afua Mofuman



Outstanding Woman TV personality - Maame Afia Pinamang



Woman of the year-Madam Esther Cobbah



Hero of the year- Notse Professor Nii Nortey Owuo IV