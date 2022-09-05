Esther Cobbah is GOWA @ 5 Woman of the Year

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ace Corporate Communication strategist Madam Esther Cobbah emerged as the ultimate winner (Woman of the year) in the fifth edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women's Award (GOWA) on Saturday at the Tang Palace Hotel, Accra.
Her par excellence in corporate communications spanning over decades stirred organizers of the prestigious award to bestow the flagship honour on her.
She expressed gross appreciation to the organizers for the recognition and honour.
CEO of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the event Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum commended the nominees for the respective positive roles they are playing in their communities.
She touched on how the journey had been tough, but her team's resilience and support from sponsors had sustained the event.
The night saw great musical performances from iconic gospel trio-Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Mr Drew and Akatakyie
The flagship winner's initiatives led to an influx of foreign investors to Ghana for Oil exploration; giving GNPC the base Siesmic Data for the discovery of Oil in 2007.
She was also the first corporate woman to develop a communication strategy for the benefits of LPG gas helping to move Ghanaians from the use of charcoal stoves. Through that, she developed KLEEKCOOK Stoves which used gas.
The award scheme seeks to reward women who are impacting lives positively in their various communities with projects and programs.
It received support by way of sponsorship, headlined by Tasty Tom, supporting sponsors Twellium Industrial Limited, Care Front Travel and Tours, Perfect Finishing Stainless Steel Company, Ike City Group, Tang Palace Hotel, Floral Tissue, Top Choko and Sunlight, fortune rice, Cartma herbal clinic, Eye360 Security and Frytol.
Below is the full list of the winners in the various categories
Outstanding Woman Beauty Pageant - Miss Galaxy Ghana
Outstanding Woman NGO - Najel Foundation
Outstanding Women Network - SSNIT Ladies Club
Outstanding Woman Model - Harriet Sedina Alubankudi
Outstanding Woman in Sports - Evelyn Badu
Outstanding Woman Sports Journalist - Abigail Sena Sosu
Outstanding Woman in Education - Selina Agyei
Outstanding Woman Beautician - Glitz Galleria
Outstanding Woman in Agribusiness - Yaa Amekudzi
Outstanding Woman in Film - Jessica Williams
Outstanding Woman Fashion Designer - Nateki Couture
Outstanding Woman Young Entrepreneur - Nana Ama Agyeiwaa
Outstanding Woman Young TV personality - Maxbel Coleman
Outstanding Woman Advocate - Dr. Hannah-Lisa Tetteh
Outstanding Woman Innovation/Invention - Felikah Mahama
Outstanding Woman Radio personality - Abena Pokua Ahwenee
Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur - Alice Nartey
Outstanding Woman in Health - Louisa A. Satekla
Outstanding Woman in Music - Rose Adjei
Shero of the year - Etwereso Hemaa
Outstanding Woman Beauty Queen - Engracia Afua Mofuman
Outstanding Woman TV personality - Maame Afia Pinamang
Woman of the year-Madam Esther Cobbah
Hero of the year- Notse Professor Nii Nortey Owuo IV