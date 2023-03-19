Establish GoFundMe account to continue his works – Bullgod to GFA, gov’t and Atsu’s family

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Artiste Manager and boss of Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bullgod has called on the government, Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the family of the late Christian Atsu to establish a GoFundMe account to continue the benevolent works of the late Black Stars’ player.



Speaking on the United Showbiz Show, Bullgod emphasized that it is commendable that the government and the Ghana Football Association want to retire the number 7 Black Star jersey of Christian Astu, however, it would be best if the government, GFA and the family can establish an account for people to donate so that they can continue with the good works the late Atsu started especially, his contributions to the release of some prison inmates.



“Earlier you mentioned the fact that, they would want to retire the number 7 jersey and nobody else would wear that jersey is a strong legacy for Christian Atsu, however, I hope we continue the good deeds he begun. Like his prisons movement,” he said.



He added, “I am hoping there would be a fund created in his name to continue such works. So apart from retiring the jersey, an account should be created by the family and FA so that people would donate money to continue such works.”



Christian Atsu died at the age of 31 in the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 and killed more than 50,000 people. He had been playing for Hatay (Turkish first division) since last September, based in Antakya (south), near the epicenter.





After two weeks of searching, his body was found on February 18 in the rubble of the building where he lived.



EAN/WA