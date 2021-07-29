You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 29Article 1319941

Essilfie asks to be pampered on 'Krokro Me'

Ghanaian Afro-soul singer and songwriter Essilfie is out with a new single titled “Krokro Me” which translates as “pamper me.”

“Krokro Me,” her second release of the year, was produced by renowned Ghanaian producer Kuvie. It was mixed and mastered by Fortune Dane, the record producer and beatmaker she featured on her previous single, “Lost.”

Krokro Me is a neo-highlife song that shows how a woman would like to be pampered. The sensual song also touches on treating lovers right or risk losing them.

Essilfie is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer born in Tema. Her journey as an artist began when she started posting and performing covers of songs while in her second year at the University of Ghana.

She cites singers such as Sade, Sabrina Claudio, Asa, and Snoh Alegra as her influences. Aside music, Essilfie is also a voice actress and voice-over artist.

Check out her new single “Krokro Me” on all streaming platforms.

