Ernest Opoku, Obaapa Christy disclose their highest-paid amount from GHAMRO

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musicians tackle GHAMRO



Gospel musicians call for GHAMRO restructuring



Ghanaian artistes bemoan unfair treatment from GHAMRO



Three popular Ghanaian gospel singers; Ernest Opoku, Obaapa Christy, and Rose Adjei have disclosed the highest amount of money they have received so far from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).



The three during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz established that after all the toil and sweat to churn out good songs for the country, they are often paid chicken change by the royalties collection agency.



According to them, they have not received even up to GH₵1000 from GHAMRO, adding that they are not paid what they truly deserve for all the years of doing active music.



“Sometimes I receive something small from them. The money I last received from them was GH₵800.00. That’s my highest. There are times I get 400 cedis and so on from them. Maybe they expect us to take care of our families, build, pay bills and so on from that meagre amount of money”, Ernest Opoku remarked.



In the case of Obaapa Christy, she established she has not received money from GHAMRO in the last four years.



“The last time I received money from them was four years ago. The amount I was given at that time was GH₵999. We are not given what we deserve so the whole thing looks as though our life is in our hands. There are people living in other countries who depend on their royalties for a better life but look at us.”



‘Oye’ hitmaker, Rose Adjei said she usually receives not more than GH₵500.0 from GHAMRO.



“Sometimes I also get something small from them. The last time I received money from them was in the last two years. I was given GH₵450.0 I was told it’s the payment for those who have played my songs on air and sang my songs", Rose Adjei said.



These musicians form part of several others who have bitterly complained about GHAMRO's poor structures.



It can be recalled that dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy also lamented about how he was given only GH₵2,000 as royalty for his music by GHAMRO.



Other musicians have suggested that the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) be scrapped and a new entity created to effectively manage the royalties’ regime in Ghana’s creative arts space.



