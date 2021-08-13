Eric Jeshrun, Cynthia Appiadu, Onos Ariyo and others for August Worship

Entertainment of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: MET TV

Eric Jeshrun is set to hold the 11th edition of his annual August Worship event on 29th August 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre.



The worship event will also have ministrations from Cynthia Appiadu of Daughters of Glorious Jesus fame, Efe Grace, Kofi Karikari Cwesi Oteng, Irene Logan and Onos Ariyo from Nigeria.



This edition, organised by the Jeshurun Okyere Global Outreach (JOGO) is under the theme, ‘Jesus Christ Our Hope.’



Due to COVID-19 measures participants would be required to register ahead of the programme with registration details available on all Eric Jeshrun social media pages.



The General Overseer of The Maker's House Chapel International, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye will join in worship and bless all gathered.



According to Eric Jeshrun, “We seek to assure the world that Jesus is still the anchor of life in the midst of the uncertainties of our times. There is already a whole COVID-19 Compliance team made up of astute medical personnel in place to ensure full adherence to the protocols.”



The programme is powered by Team RAS Productions with Starr FM , GHone TV , Praise TV and Precious TV as media partners.