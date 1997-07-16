Seminar On Child Survival & Protection Opens In Accra

General News of Wednesday, 16 July 1997

Accra (GAR) , July 15, A three- day workshop aimed at harnessing and coordinating the activities of all stakeholders involved in child survival, protection, and development in the metropolis opened in Accra today. Organised by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and sponsored by UNICEF, it is being attended by 40 participants including NGOs operating in the Accra Metropolis , representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and the Ghana National Commission on Children. It will build consensus on the relationship among the NGOs, UNICEF and AMA and develop a common review of the UNICEF conceptual framework for analysing the causes of malnutrition . The workshop will also discus AMA's five - year development plan on creating a child friendly city. Mr. Nat Nuno-Amartefio , Chief Executive of the AMA , said the Assembly cannot take care of the huge cost involved in addressing problems affecting children and said a link up with other agencies is crucial to creating child friendly cities in Ghana. He charged the NGOs not to divert funds allocated for the needs of children into other ventures.



