Erban Gyal professes love on ‘Number One’

Music of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Erban Gyal has released a highlife tune titled ‘Number One’.



The song which talks about how one is obsessed with the qualities embedded in the lover was produced by Kaywa.



Released under Highly Spiritual label, the song is a low-tempo piece with lyrics delivered in Asante Twi, English, Ga and Pidgin.



“Let me be your number one. If you didn’t know, now you know [that] what I feel inside no bi slow. I dey crush on you baby, only you I dey want,” she sings.



The song comes with an official music video shot and directed by KP Selorm.

The frame opens with Erban Gyal standing close to the edge of the bed while her lover laid in bed shirtless, signalling her to come over.



The duo are seen sharing lovely moments together, including playing in a jacuzzi bathtub, making a toast and enjoying feet massage.



