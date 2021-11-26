Epixode teams with Keche for 'Faya' single

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: GNA

Reggae /Dancehall artiste Epixode has released the much-awaited single “Faya” single featuring award-winning music duo, Keche.



The reigning Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year follows up his hard-hitting “Odeshi” hit single with this new party vibe ahead of the upcoming festive season.



The single produced by Forqzy Beatz comes along with very artistic intriguing visuals which was directed by Snares Films, with excellent cinematography.



Epixode on the new song as usual brings forth his energy-driven vibes with some soothing vocals by Keche Andrew with Keche Joshua showcasing his rap vibes.



The song is available across all music streaming platforms and music lovers can enjoy the masterpiece from these amazing musical artiste.



Below is the new video:



