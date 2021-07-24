Epixode speaks on how his mum inspired his love for Reggae and Dancehall

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known in showbiz circles as Epixode, has disclosed that his love for Reggae/dancehall grew as he watched his mother also express her passion in that genre of music.



The musician made it known that his mother was a member of a traditional cultural troupe who toured parts of Europe in the 80s and 90s.



“My mum is a strong reggae lover. In the 80s and 90s, my mother was part of cultural troupes so she spent most of her time in Europe. So, she always comes back with records which were mainly reggae and country music. The love started from there”, he told Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show.



Besides this, the dancehall artiste said he was also involved in a musical group where his love for the genre grew more and more.



Epixode’s mother was a musician who together with her twin sister played lead vocals for the much celebrated, traditional musical group in “Wulomei and KALIFI”.



Besides his mother being his greatest inspiration, Epixode grew up listening to songs from the likes of Gramps Morgan, Beenie man and Sizzla among others and that explains his love and inclination towards the reggae dancehall genre.



He has currently been adjudged the Dancehall Artiste of the year at the 2021 edition of the VGMA after beating the other competitors who were nominated in the category.