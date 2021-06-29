Epixode plans to take Ghana's Reggae/ Dancehall music to the next level

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: GNA

Reigning Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Epixode, says Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall will soon take over the world considering its uniqueness but will need rebranding for it to be appreciated all over the world.



According to Epixode, we can rebrand the Reggae and Dancehall genre by adding our local vibe to make it completely unique to sell it worldwide.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment after his latest milestone at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Epixode revealed that he wants to use his latest success to help other upcoming musicians thrive in the Ghanaian Reggae/ Dancehall space.



"Reggae and Dancehall would forever top the world of music and I believe Reggae from Ghana would soon take over. Reggae has always been in our blood as some Highlife artistes some time back did branch into that genre but we can rebrand it and add our local influence to make it special and I believe the world would appreciate it.



"The next move for me after this award is to try and help those artistes who need a helping hand in the Reggae and Dancehall space and make the genre very vibrant,'' he said.



The likes of Larruso, Ras Kuuku Samini and Kaphun were nominated for the Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year category and Epixode says all those nominated deserve commendation for their effort to help push the genre to the next level.



"There are thousands of Reggae and Dancehall artiste in Ghana and you are a winner if you get nominated because you are doing something positive in the industry.



"I have personally contacted some of the nominees to congratulate them and I think the Dancehall space is so huge for all of us and we have to work hard to take it to the world," he noted.



