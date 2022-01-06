Epixode narrates epic dream he had about Burna Boy’s mother

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall act, Epixode, has narrated a dream he had on social media about the mother of sensational Nigerian act Burna Boy.



The ‘Faya’ hitmaker, despite the current tensions between the Ghanaian entertainment industry and the Nigerian entertainment industry after his colleague dancehall act Shatta Wale used inappropriate words on Nigerian artistes, turned a deaf ear to the happenings and went on to share his dream.



Epixode mentioned that in his dream, he met Grammy award-winning and Nigerian act Burna Boy and his mum, he continued by saying that, the African Giant's mum blessed and assured him as the successor of her son’s music success.



“I had a dream that I met @burnaboy and his mum said I will be the next big thing after Burna.”



“This dream will surely come through,” he added being optimistic and gearing for greatness.



Just as this might sound like good news to fans of the VGMA Awardee, tweets did not spare him and dragged him over his post. Describing his dream as a joke and an insignificant dream and post for that matter.