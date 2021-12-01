Epixode discloses why he supports the spilt of the Reggae-Dancehall genre

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Reigning dancehall artiste of the year, Epixode has explained why he is advocating for the separation of the Reggae and Dancehall genres.



According to the artiste, both genres are different and should not be put together in the same category, especially if an artiste has to be awarded in any of the categories.



He is of the view that separating them will make it easier for everyone to know the category they belong to.



Talking to Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said, “Dancehall is not Reggae like most people think. Dancehall is like an offspring of Reggae and the elements in there might sound like Reggae but it’s not Reggae.”



He mentioned there are artistes who purely do Reggae and not Dancehall and vice versa. Although some artistes do both genres, he argues their separation as independent genres is a priority.



“I always say this, we have artistes who solely do Reggae and don’t do Dancehall. A few of these are Kombolo, one of the amazing artistes from Ghana who is pushing Reggae music from Ghana to the world,” he stated.



He also mentioned Black Rasta, Ras Kuuku, Osagyefo, Black Messiah, Black Prophet and a couple of other artistes who are also raising the Reggae flags of Ghana very high.



“Then you have artistes like myself, Stonebwoy and the rest of the other artistes who tend to sometimes do both. But the question is, If Rocky Dawuni has a Reggae song that is super bigger than Epixode who is dropping a dancehall song, but you are able to put them in a category. And Epixode wins the category because he is quite vibrant on the street, for me, I think it’s not fair,” he said.



He believes if there is a margin between Reggae artiste of the year, Reggae song of the year and Reggae-Dancehall artiste of the year, it will help the fans know the differences in the genres.



“So let’s know the difference and appreciate people in that space who do not have the huge following like we do but are also pushing an agenda,” he advised.



He used the opportunity to congratulate Ghanaian Reggae singer and songwriter, Rocky Dawuni on his third Grammys award nominations.



He said, “We all need to rally behind Rocky Dawuni and celebrate him because the nomination alone is a major deal and if he wins it is a win for us all.”