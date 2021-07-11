Epixode consolidates dancehall supremacy with 'Odeshi' banger

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: GNA

Reigning Reggae & Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Epixode has released the highly anticipated "Odeshi" single.



According to Epixode, this new single was to establish his supremacy in the Dancehall genre and that he won the Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year on merit.



The "Odeshi" single produced by DatBeatzgod comes along with some mad dancehall vibes which were heavily worded.



The new single comes along with very artistic intriguing visuals which were directed by Snares Films, with excellent cinematography.



It could already be one of the best videos of the year considering its artistic nature, something not common in Ghanaian music videos.



Below is the video of the new song



