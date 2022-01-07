Epixode blasts colleagues and calls for internal support

Entertainment of Friday, 7 January 2022

Reigning Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Epixode, has descended on Ghanaian artistes calling for support from their Nigerian colleagues, saying “some Ghanaian artistes do not support each other, therefore there is no need complaining about lack of support from Nigerian artistes”.



There have been discussions on various social media platforms as to how supportive Ghanaian artistes have been to their Nigerian counterparts but the same cannot be said about Nigerian artistes supporting Ghanaians.



According to the "Faya" hitmaker, the rule should be simple, "if Nigerians don't open their music space for Ghanaian artistes, we should also shut our music space."



Epixode in an interview with GNA Entertainment opined that Ghanaians have to love what we do and support each other, something he believes would help thrive our music in the international music markets.



"For me, it is not even a problem about Nigerians supporting our music. We can all witness the fact that Nigeria has built a strong music industry to dominate on the continent and even around the world. And it is not only in music but other creative arts sectors like film, comedy, among others.



"So if they are not opening their music space for us, then we might as well shut our music space. If they don't book us for shows, we might as well not book them and we don't need Nigerians to be the best at what we do.



"A typical example is with the East African music market who always support their own with the likes of Diamond Platnumz having massive numbers on various streaming platforms even better than top Nigerian artistes.



"The most important issue is how Ghanaian artistes support themselves because we don't even support ourselves to the level where we need to complain about Nigerian support," Epixode asserted.



Epixode urged his fellow Ghanaian artistes to evolve and align themselves with the new ways of running the music business and not stick to the old ways because of the rapid change in the global music market.