You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 08 21Article 1338256

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghbase.com

Epic moment as Sarkodie and Jim Iyke exchange pleasantries in Nigeria

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Sarkodie and Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke 'vibing' together on social media play videoSarkodie and Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke 'vibing' together on social media

It was a show of brotherly affection and mutual respect when rapper Sarkodie and Nollywood star Jim Iyke bumped into each other in Nigeria.

In a viral video on social media, Jim Iyke was captured holding Sarkodie close to himself as they both exchanged pleasantries.

Not only that, it appears the two stars exchanged contacts before going their separate ways.

Sarkodie and the Nigerian superstar took pictures and shared them on their respective social media handles with cool words for each other.

The Sarkcess Music boss has been in Nigeria for the past few days currently promoting his new album titled “No Pressure.”

Watch the video below: