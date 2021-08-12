Entertainment pundit ‘punches’ Amerado over refusal to release second diss song

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has blasted Amerado for discontinuing the rap battle between himself and Obibini



• The entertainment journalist says Amerado lacks stamina and experience



• Fans are waiting on Amerado to release his second diss song to Obibini



Popular Entertainment pundit cum journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has expressed utmost disappointment in Amerado for failing to match his opponent, Obibini, squarely in a lyrical war that has been taking place on social media for some days now.



Amerado’s silence after Obibini punched him with a second diss song has sparked some level of controversy on social media with fans suggesting that he has ‘chickened out of the race’.



To many, he has disappointed fans by putting an abrupt end to the rap battle after he only released one song titled ‘The throne’.



Other social media users have crowned Obibini automatically as the winner of the rap battle adding that Amerado has been technically knocked out because of his failure to reply to Obibini’s second diss song.



Sharing his views on the matter, the entertainment pundit said Amerado’s refusal to reply Obibini’s diss proves his lack of experience.



According to Arnold, Amerado lacks the resilience to engage in a rap battle, the reason he has entered ‘ghost mode’ following the release of Obibini’s second diss song, ‘carcass’.



He posted a picture of the rapper on Facebook on August 10, 2021, with the caption “If you can’t finish, don’t start. Lack of experience. I will explain later.”



Read the post below



