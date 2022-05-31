‘Entertainers should learn to manage their wealth when they are young’ – Zack advises

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actor cum movie editor, Zack has offered a piece of advice to his colleagues in the entertainment industry.



Many a time, there are stories about how people who made names for themselves as either actors or musicians in their prime struggle to live a decent life when they get old.



In many instances, such people are reported to be struggling to settle their medical bills and in the end, they come on social media to beg for support from Ghanaians.



It is on the back of this that Zack advised that entertainers should try to be prudent with their money when they are actively working and invest in the right things as well



He added that most of them should look for role models they will look up to and once they do that, it will go a long way to guide them.