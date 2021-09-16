Enough of the embarrassment, invest the monies you've received – DKB advises Psalm Adjeteyfio

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Comedian DKB in a video posted on his Twitter page has advised veteran actor, veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, to make good use of the donations coming in following his appeal for support.



According to DKB, his senior colleague should invest his into either a waakye or sobolo business where he can gain returns to prevent him from begging for support in the media.



"Guys, I feel like saying this and putting this very important message across. You see the deploration situation our legendary actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio has found himself and the fact that he's had generosity coming his way by virtue of the Vice President giving him GH¢50, 000. The GH¢20, 000 for upkeep and GH¢30,000 for his rent.



DKB’s comment follows an intervention by the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who gifted the actor an amount of GH¢50,000 after Psalm Adjeteyfio, of Taxi Driver fame, disclosed that he was facing ejection from his rented home as he cannot afford to pay his rent of GH¢3,000.



Following his appeal to Ghanaians for support, some benevolent individuals came to his aid including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who has pledged to give Psalm Adjeteyfio popularly called T.T a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500.



Comedian DKB added: "Please the GH¢20,00 if you are close to him, let him know that it is investment money, not money to live off... it's enough embarrassment to come out and be talking about him needing help, calling people for help and doing interviews. It's disheartening because it makes Creative Arts look bad. Now that he's had 20, 000 he must invest it. He shouldn't invest in transport or hospitality, he will regret. He should invest in basic necessities, simple waakye and koko (porridge) business. He has a brand name that is active, he can make it TT waakye business and TT Sobolo business and people will support.”







In reaction to DBK's advice, Nii Akwetey on Twitter sided with the comedian. He wrote: "Nice and Wise input, cos I’ve always wondered how this man went back to 0 financial stands, people have made a life and kept up with meager salaries and after earning lots from commercials and film, he’s down. Anyways can’t talk much cos I don’t know much about how he got there."



Another Tagnuyesark added: "True cos 20k if u say udey take chop ego finish right now..at least if he take do something wey returns dey come aa then he go live off the profit."



A third Andre Torres wrote: "Words of wisdom chairman this is a lesson to we the young ones. The future is not too far ahead; plan now."