Enough of the criticisms! Don Little has been driving for three years - Yaw Dabo fights critics

Ghanaian actor, Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo, has jumped to the defence of his colleague, Don Little, over criticisms that his human nature does not qualify him to drive.



According to him, Don Little has gone through the required process and has been granted a driver’s license, stressing that he has been driving for the past three years and has gone to a lot of places.



He chided individuals who lambasted Don Little for driving a vehicle with his diminutive nature and accused him of being responsible for the accident he had recently.



Yaw Dabo emphasized that accidents can happen to anyone regardless of the person’s stature because there are individuals who are tall yet they encounter the same incident.



“Why doesn't he [Don Little] deserve to be given a driver's license? Everything is about being courageous, Don Little has a license and has been driving for three years now. If he was not qualified to drive, why was he given a license? He drives on long journeys. He could drive to Kumasi, the Eastern region, the Volta region and even Winneba, he drives everywhere in Ghana," he said in a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel.



Yaw Dabo continued: “People should know that some of these things could happen to anyone regardless. Why is it that there are tall people who suffer from road accidents? So are we saying all those who have accidents are short people? These happenings are temptations that occur in our lives. Since it is a machine anything can happen at any time. So if it hasn’t occurred to you don’t say all sorts of things.”



It would be recalled that reports of Don Little being arrested by the police after knocking down a motor rider were rife in the media.



Some netizens chastised Don Little for the incident citing that he was not fit to drive due to his diminutive nature.







