Entertainment of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Eno must win Best Rapper of The Year at 2020 VGMA - Edem speaks in new video

Rapper Edem and Eno Barony

Ghanaian recording artiste Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known in the entertainment industry as Edem, has indicated that the Best Rapper of The Year at the 2020 VGMA’s should go to Eno Barony.



Edem made the statement while speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo of Accra-based radio outfit, Accra FM.



According to the Toto hitmaker, he was tipping Eno to win the award because there were just a few female rappers in Ghana’s music industry.



He added that giving the award to Eno would spur on other upcoming and top female rappers to work harder to also get recognized and awarded.



The rapper indicated that his comments were also based on the fact that Eno Barony was indeed a very dope rapper and that she would totally deserve the recognition



The rappers who are in the running for the honor of Best Rapper at the 2020 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards include Strongman, Medikal, Sarkodie, Teephlow, Eno Barony and Kwesi Arthur.



This year’s VGMA would be held for a whole weekend from Agust 28th to 30th 2020.



The ceremony would be crowned with a concert in honor of the frontline workers who are working to fight COVID-19.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.