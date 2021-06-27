Eno Barony's electrifying performance at 2021 VGMA

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 June 2021

She calls herself the ‘Queen of Kings’ – a title some say confirms her prominence in the highly male-dominated Ghanaian rap industry.



Eno Barony after a very successful year in the industry was crowned the Best Rap Performance of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held on Saturday at the Grand Arena.



Having released several hardcore bars on various projects she released within the period under review, Eno Barony cemented her credibility as the sovereign of Ghana’s rap scene with an electrifying performance when she mounted the stage at the 22nd VGMA Awards ceremony.



After making her grand entry in a heavenly themed outfit, Eno went on to deliver what has been touted as one of the best performances of the night.



Watch Eno Barony’s performance at the 22nd VGMA below:



