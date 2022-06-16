Eno Barony names her top 5 Ghanaian female rappers

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: Trendy Vibez TV

Award-winning rap power-house, Eno Barony, in a recent interview with Koo Fori on Bryt TV came out with a list of her top five(5) Ghanaian female rappers.



When asked the question, she was initially reluctant to answer. This reaction is expected from any professional though. No one wants to step on the toes of fellow industry colleagues unnecessarily.



She intelligently placed herself in all five(5) slots to avoid any kind of post-interview controversy and drama.



After pushing further and harder, Koo Fori finally got the list out of the queen of bars.



She mentioned Feli Nuna, Freda Rhymz, Sista Derby, Ohemaa Dadao and G Kueen.



These names, one will say, have proven to be lyrically skillful on the Ghanaian female rap scene.



Fortunately and unfortunately, there are other equally talented femcees like Enam, Eazy Babe, Ruby Delart, and Tiffany just to mention a few.



So, Eno Barony just made it clear after she listed her top five(5) femcees that, there are more dope Ghanaian femcees out there and pleaded with her colleagues to pardon her if they didn't hear their names.