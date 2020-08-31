Music of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Eno Barony drops diss song after VGMA 'Best Rapper' swerve

play videoRapper, Eno Barony

Top female rapper, Eno Barony, has released a diss song after she lost the 'Best Rapper of the Year' to Kwesi Arthur.



In the visuals titled Game Of Thrones, Eno threw shots at the best rapper.



She indicated that the best rapper in Ghana now was a woman; and as a matter of fact, that woman was her.



Eno Barony added that even on the night of the awards, she trended massively with many people applauding her 4-minute performance on the stage.



The rapper added that she even schooled the best rapper and put him on a beat.



She said she would have accepted the award if it was handed down to her but was also cool with the decision.



Eno Barony was tipped by many stars including Edem to win the Best Rapper of the Year Award at the just-ended 2020 VGMAs.



She was in the same category with Medikal, Kwesi Arthur and Strongman Burner.







Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.