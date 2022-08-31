Ennwai releases new banger featuring Guru and Natty Lee

Music of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

Ghanaian sensational Afro-Fusion artist, Ennwai, has released a new hit song, "AH LIKE THAT" on August 15, 2022, serving as his maiden single for the year.



Featuring NKZ Music boss, Guru, and former member of the SM Militants Music, Natty Lee, both kingpins in the Ghanaian Music industry, Ennwai's new single, "AH LIKE THAT" which was produced by Lazzy Beatz and mastered by EyeDembeat respectively is already trending across the country.



Ennwai, who has been behind the execution of many hit songs over the past decade as an entertainer believes the new afrobeat single is one of the best songs he has released that would earn him many feats.



The new song can be assessed on all digital music platforms.