Engaging people to shoot ‘porn’ movies illegal – NFA to filmmakers

National Film Authority

The National Film Authority (NFA), an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has described the act of shooting pornographic movies in the country as unlawful.



This comes on the back of social media auditions being advertised to lure innocent Ghanaians into the porn industry.



The NFA, in a statement issued by its Executive Secretary, Ms Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, on 23 November 2020, indicated that “the production and distribution of pornographic films go against Section 20 and 28 of the Development and Classification of Film Act 935; and Sections 280 and 281 of the Criminal Offences Act 29”.



The NFA, therefore, cautioned the general public against committing a criminal offence of engaging persons to undertake the shooting of pornographic material in Ghana, adding that “any persons found to be engaging in such criminal acts will be dealt with by the full force of the law”.



Read the full statement below:







