Energy drinks can kill you - Clinical Dietitian says

A dietician, Frank Ayimadu (RD), who works with the Greater Accra Regional hospital, has in an interview warned all consumers of energy drinks to slow down on their intake as it could lead to their death.



Speaking with Kafui Dey on GTV, he stressed that consuming caffeine puts a lot of stress on the liver as its function is to turn end products into something more useful for the body.



However, by taking in caffeine, the liver’s work becomes minimal and works on close to nothing since caffeine has no nutritional value.



“Energy drinks can kill you. People resort to things that can stimulate them or make them alert and in that event, they take in energy drinks that are a replacement for food,” he said.



Stressing on the intake of caffeine and how the liver processes it, the specialist added that, there is no nutritional value in taking caffeine.



“Taking too much caffeine put stress on the liver and don't forget that the way the liver is supposed to use dejection. What we get from the food we are taking is similar to how the liver uses caffeine.



“So, the liver is supposed to work on the food you have eaten but at the same time, because you are ingesting a lot of caffeine, the liver switches from using the end product of the food to work on the caffeine.



He added that taking up to 10 to 20 grams of caffeine can lead to one's death and is considered ‘a fatal dose’.



“The caffeine wouldn’t give you the nutrients that your body will give you to thrive. That's the scariest bit about it and if you go above 10 to 20 grams, they say it's a fatal dose which can lead to death,” he said.



