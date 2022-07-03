You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 03Article 1574225

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Disclaimer

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Empress Gifty stranded at the New York airport, as airline misplaces her luggage

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Combination photo of Empress Gifty in New York play videoCombination photo of Empress Gifty in New York

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel songstress, Empress Gifty, also known as Mrs Gifty Adorye has disclosed that her luggage has been misplaced after boarding Turkish airline to her travel destination in New York.

Speaking in a recorded live video on Facebook, the outspoken songstress indicated that just one luggage of she boarded her flight with can’t be found, five clear days after arriving at her destination.

According to her, the Turkish airline staffs in Ghana keep peddling untruth and lies about the whereabouts of her luggage and are not answering any of her calls anymore.

The beautiful Empress Gifty however disclosed that she travelled for a purpose and that her luggage contains her dresses and other valuables hence can’t be taken for a ride or for granted.

She therefore revealed that she will file a legal suit against the Turkish airline for their gross irresponsibility for making her stranded.

Watch video below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment