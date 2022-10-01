Empress Gifty shows off gold Grillz

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Ghanaian gospel musician and fashionista, Empress Gifty, has shown off a pair of new gold Grillz on her social media account.



In the said video she shared after her coronation video, a goldsmith could be seen carving and adding heat to the Grillz to give it a shiny look.



She added the caption, “Keep winning sis. Noko pressure,” in a September 30, 2022, post.



The caption on her post doesn’t clearly state if she was addressing herself or referring to someone else in the third person.



On September 22, 2022, it was reported that the Gospel artiste, Empress Gifty, was crowned Chief by the Igbo Community in Ghana.



As per the custom of the Igbo clan situated in Ghana, the famous vocalist will currently be known as Chief Ugo Nma Ruler Gifty.



The bright function was graced by her cherished spouse, Hopeson Adorye who gave his complete help.



The Nigerian Igbo people group showed style and culture at the occasion which additionally denoted their tenth commemoration in Ghana.



In an acknowledgement discourse, the gospel artiste pronounced her readiness to serve the West African tribe adding that she now identifies as one of them.

















