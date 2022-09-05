Empress Gifty’s body is a side attraction for Christians - Counsellor Lutteordt

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

Marriage and relationship commentator, Counsellor George Lutterodt, has applauded Empress Gifty for flaunting her body so well at the just-ended ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ concert hosted by Stonebwoy.



Speaking on Okay FM, the controversial counsellor disclosed that evangelism would be so much easier if the church had many women like Empress Gifty.



“Empress Gifty God bless you for having a side attraction for Christianity. If we had such people like your evangelism will be easier. God bless you, God bless you, God bless you. God bless you with something pleasing,” he said.



He further mentioned that the gospel musician's body could serve as an attraction for other Christians in the church.



“We need a side attraction for the main event. The way Gifty Adorye’s body has turned out, oh God, if not that she was a musician and I can't pay her every Sunday, I would have made her the ‘Akwaaba’ group lead in my church because Gifty’s body is a side attraction for Christianity. This makes you know that God has created something good,” he disclosed.



The counsellor’s statement comes after a section of social media users talked about how the gospel artiste dressed for Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ concert.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb at the event, the gospel artiste put her curves on display, barely a week after she came under fire for flaunting, shaking and priding herself in her buttocks.



Performing one of her hit songs, she wore a white t-shirt and black and white coloured three-quarter leggings that captured her body and revealed the curves of her buttocks and thighs.





