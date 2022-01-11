Empress Gifty releases captivating video for 'Eye Woaa'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: MET TV

Ghanaian gospel Musician Empress Gifty has finally released much-awaited video for her song "Eye Woaa."



The song talks about how God can turn one's life around in a short space of time.



Video for the thanksgiving song was shot and directed by Skywebb videos.



Empress Gifty was seen in the video rejecting gold and other riches and unflinchingly following God believing him for a miracle.



Interestingly, her belief in God paid off, as her life was turned around.



Eye Woaa is to show appreciation to the unending mercies and goodness of God.



According to Empress Gifty, “since the release, I have been receiving a lot of messages from people, telling me about testimonies and what the song is doing for them.”



The 'Aseda' hitmaker indicated that some use it for prayers, whereas others say it tells their stories, adding that she is believing God for more miracles in this year.



“Being alive and overcoming some challenges tells how God has been good to people, and for this reason, songs like “Eye Woa” need to be on the lips of people to show appreciation for the things God has done,” she said.





Mixed and produced by one of the nation’s finest sound engineers, Rev. Shadrach Yawson affectionately called Sha, is available on all digital music platforms.







