Empress Gifty hit by the death of her sister

Gospel singer, Empress Gifty has been left heartbroken with the death of her older sister, Justina Tetteh Ekua Annan, 49, who passed on just two weeks before the burial of their late grandmother.



Empress described October 2nd as a 'Black Sunday' when she took to Facebook to announce her loss.



Paying tribute to her late sister, Empress Gifty wrote: "I just lost my big sister. Awww sis Ekuwa why dis time? Please get up because grandma is waiting for her funeral in two weeks why? Hmmm rest in perfect peace."



In a separate post, the singer who was devastated by the latest death in their family added "Black Sunday Eiiii lovely as people of Takoradi called u Ekua get up, am calling u please pick my calls, next two weeks is grandma's funeral ooooo ahhhhhhh RIP BOTH OF U."



According to Gifty, the wife of politician, Hopeson Adorye, the deceased family members will be laid to rest from 14th to 16th October at Takoradi.



OPD/BB