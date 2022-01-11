Empress Gifty goes berserk on a fan who called her ‘Slay Queen’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Empress Gifty schools fan who called her unrighteous



Empress Gifty calls fan ‘blockheaded’



Jesus came to die for the unrighteous, Empress Gifty



Ghanaian gospel singer, Empress Gifty Adorye, has gone on a rant after a fan called her a slay queen on social media.



In a video shared on social media, the gospel artiste asked her fans who a ‘slay queen’ was and decided to school a lady she identified as Ama Diana for not knowing the meaning of ‘slay queen’.



“You guys should define the word ‘slay queen’, do you know what is ‘slay’. You guys are blockheaded, go and look for the meaning of slay queen.



“I think that word is your problem. Is it the money you don’t have to buy some of the dresses or you don’t have anything or poverty is the reason for your speech. It is serious, you are here calling me Slay Queen,” she said.



The gospel artiste cum presenter queried why the fan came to an unrighteous person like her and not the so-called righteous people’s page as she admitted to not being upright and it’s the reason Jesus Christ came to die on the cross.



“Define slay queen for me. Ama Diana, you are known by God, I’m sure you are on my page and currently watching me. Angel Gabriel and Micheal both work with you, that is not a problem.



“Why are you here, why are you on my page? Why don’t you go to the righteous people’s page but instead you are on the unrighteous person page. Jesus didn’t come for the righteous, he came for me,” she added.



