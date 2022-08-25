Empowerment starts with a spark of fire – 2021 GMB winner

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, 2021 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, says empowerment begins as a small spark of fire, but as a result of our collective efforts, it grows to be vast and powerful.



She asserted that through unity, the youth can alter the structural issues facing Ghana, “but they can only do this if they have faith in their abilities, adopt a positive mindset, and uphold one another’s interests if they are to succeed”.



“There is this popular Chinese philosopher called Lao Tzu that I always quote; the key to growth is the introduction of higher dimensions of consciousness into our awareness; so every time you make yourself aware of what you have and if you know that you have something, that is when you strive to even know more. The more you know, the more you realise you still want to know more, so you keep on learning and striving to be better each day,” she said in a chat with Mercy Bee e.tv Ghana’s Girls Vibes.



Sarfoa further revealed that when the youth come together to share opinions and work together, it goes a long way to empower others “and inasmuch as we are bringing ourselves together, we are empowering each other.”



She added, “I feel that at some point, we are a bit relaxed in a lot of things and it still goes down in our mindset. But, if we have a positive mindset, open-mindedness, and daring to learn more and make it work, we want to humble ourselves to learn because if we don’t humble ourselves to learn there is no way we will accept that we have to learn. It will go a long way to help us.”



The reigning queen of Ghana’s Most Beautiful, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah’s vision is to lead the frontline and contribute to the social wellbeing of minorities (prisoners) in Ghana, whilst her mission is to thrive on the GMB opportunity to close the social and psychological gap between prisoners and the society as well as empowering the youth.