Entertainment of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Emotional Xandy Kamel says she is single, alleges her husband is cheating

Xandy Kamel and her husband play videoXandy Kamel and her husband

In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Xandy Kamel has said she could not fathom why her husband’s side chick would claim she snatched “Kaninja” from her hence rained insults from her.

A visibly angry and emotional Xandy Kamel poured out the ordeal she is facing in her marriage by stating that she felt she found a man who could stand beside her even when the world is against her but, clearly the husband rather betrays her day in day out to the world.

She queried that which responsible man will bring shame and disgrace to his family just because of the sexual pleasure he seeks to gain outside his marriage.

Xandy Kamel referred to her husband as ‘stupid’ with no respect for himself and marriage.

Despite being married, she claims she is single and can attract any man for herself.

Watch video below:

