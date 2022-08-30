Emerging Music Awards announces nominees for fourth edition

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 August 2022
Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor
It has been four years of celebrating deserving fast-rising artistes and personalities in the music at Emerging Music Awards (EMA) organised by Kusstar Entertainment.
This year’s edition of the award scheme is themed ‘Giving Music A Chance’. On the back of this, Kusstar Entertainment in partnership with Kri8 Concept has announced nominees for this year’s edition.
Musicians competing for Artiste of the Year are Vanilla, Long Life, Buzu Wani, Jay Baba, Ekow Marvel, Long Life, Abbi Ima, Best Gally, Prophet Joseph Atarah, Xupa, and Skannah.
For Dancehall Artiste of the year, we have Sheriff Keita, Donyrific, BiggBone, Kophi Mystro, Addi Nasha, Kipsie Unruly, and Sly Pee.
Hip Hop Artiste of the Year – Joint 77, Orkortor Perry, Tokz, Phrings Icon, Best Galley, Boss Gang, Mickey Stone, M2, Kojo Vypa, and Reign Gods.
Gospel Artiste of the Year – Gracee J, Laty, Jvb Music, Mama Boat, Magnus, Papa Owura, Obaa Vida, Kdm, Alvin David, and Prophet Joseph Atara.
Hiplife Artiste of the Year- Kwame Taadi, Long Life, Soorebia, Buzu Wani, Timeless Gh, Rany Dopesongs, Akonta Gh, and Essilfie.
Female Vocal of the Year- Enounyam, Mama Boat, Grace J, Obaa Vida, Sellasie Brown, Ruth Ackaa Gyasi, and Shylar.
There are 30 categories in this year's awards scheme scheduled to take place on October 1 at the Accra Metropolitan Hall.
Speaking in an interview with Prince Kusi CEO of Kusstar Entertainment organisers of EMA said he is happy Kri8 Concept is partnering with this year's event.
“The event has been running for three years now without support but I am happy Kri8 Concept is partnering with us this time around to make the event better. We are in our fourth edition and every year has been an improvement. We are very optimistic we are going to have a great show this year” he said.
Sir Solomon won Artiste of the year at the maiden edition in 2019, Gayana won Artiste of the Year the following year and the current winner is Black Sheriff.
Below is the full list
DANCE HALL SONG OF THE YEAR
1. Killem -Sly Pee
2. A Who Dem-Addi Nasha
3. Wound Dem-Dreamer
4. Inna Yard-Jahwise
5. Fire-Kay Mena
6. Where Dem Dey-King Aboloway
7. Money-Skyranking
8. Obra-Kato Vibzs
9. 33d3 (It Sweet)-Donyrific
10. Whine Pon It-NKyenegh Ft. Linguakat
DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
1. Kophi Mystro
2.BiggBone
3. Sly Pee
4. Addi Nasha
5. Skyranking
6. Klara Kay
7. Kipsie Unruly
8. Sheriff Keita
9. Donyrific
REGGAE SONG OF THE YEAR
1. Bo Le (He Knows)-Kibhans
2. Tell Dem-T-Coin
3. Money-Jeneral Rojah Ft. X-Ray
4. Hear Wi-Alaptawan
REGGAE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
1. Kato Vibzs
2. Mornstar Geng
3. Troop Blakka
4. Kay Mena
5. Syonhero
6. Jeneral Rojah
7.MOV
8. Alaptawan
9. Ganyo Dread
AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR
1. Give Me Love-Abbi Ima
2. Godzilla-Gafxity
3. Divine Selection-Kibhans
4.Agbadza-Xupa Ft Mawake&Queci Bills & Jah Dart
5. Orgasm-Amalina
6. Wonyaloo-Skannah
7. Drop Am-Tumtum
8. Gimme Love-Kuame Survival
9. Sikilite-Vanilla
10.Fall Down Inside (Fdi)-Jzyno Ft. Medikal
11. Aben Woha-Essilfie Ft Cici Yeboah
12. Jealous-Yaw Black
13. Xxx-Mestar Oscar
AFRO POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
1. Skannah
2. Abbi Ima
3. Xupa
4. Mr. Razzi
5. Jzyno
6. Vanilla
7. Raingad
8. Yaw Black
9. Osagyefo
10. Amalina
11. Micky Jay
12. RCee
HIP POP SONG OF THE YEAR
1. Speed Up-Joint 77
2. Compare-Phrings Icon
3. Sikawofie -Bossgang
4. Pain-K Bryte
5. Sikani -M - Fresh
6. Eborso -M2
7.Solemo-Mingle.X
8. Akata-Orkortor Perry
9. Don't Try Me -Reign Godz
10.De Rap Dealer-T-Coin
11. This Year-Sandy Global
12.Sika Y3 Abrante3- Rany Dopesongz
13. Clap for Me-Best Gally
HIP POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
1. Joint 77
2. Orkortor Perry
3. Tokz
4. Phrings Icon
5. Reign Godz
6. Kojo Vypa
7. M2
8. Mickey Stone
9. Boss Gang
10. Best Gally
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
1. Nyame So-Grace J
2. Majesty-Jvb Music
3. God Is Good-Laty
4. Ewurade -Obaa Vida
5. Woye Odo-Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Piesie Esther
6.Nyame Som Bo-Rhanda Adjei
7. Ban Bofo-Portia Kay
8. Bo Me Nantew-Magnus
9. Help Is On The Way-Boahene
10. Makoma-Papa Owura
11. In God's hands - Sir Soomon
GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
1. Grace J
2. Laty
3. Jvb Music
4. Mama Boat
5. Magnus
6. Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi
7. Papa Owura
8. Prophet Joseph Atara
9. Alvin David
10. Kdm
11. Vida Asare
12. Peter Sam
13. Obaa Vida
14. Sir Solomon
HIP LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
1.Odo Cargo -Kwame Taadi
2. My-Story-Qwesi-Flex Ft-Kweku-Flick
3. Queen-Soorebia
4. Mankind -Tray Zee
5.3y3 Dam-Boy Tee ft Kofi Brew
6. Glory-Buzu Wani
7. Wobeda -Long Life
8. True Love-Timeless Gh
9. Mayi Remix -Tokz
10. Sekese-Sky Gee
11.Solo-Jay Baba Ft Ayesem
HIP LIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
1. Kwame Taadi
2. Long Life
3. Soorebia
4. Buzu Wani
5. Timeless Gh
6. Rany Dopesongz
7. Essilfie
8. Jay Baba
9. Akonta GH
HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
1. Woyale-Ekow Marvel
2.Ayisem Nkoaa -I'star Bee
3. Auntie Deede-Singjay
4. Blind Love -Tukay
5. Flowers-Limuel
6. Trust-Mr Medicine
7S.ober-Alijoe
8.Godo Godo -Brada Yawda
9. Ma w'ani ngye- Qobby Humble
HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
1. Ara Bella
2. Ekow Marwel
3. Sing Jay
4. Tukay
5. C - Clark
6. Righteous Vandyke
7. Limuel
8. Tiwaa Adepa
9. Alijoe
10. Brada Yawda
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
1. After You Na You-Navah
2. Amazing Love-Rev S.A Osiahene
3. Butterflies-Jessie Mens
4. Catch And Chew-Massimo Youngblood
5. Hood Party-Star Vicy
6. Ride Or Die-Rosey Ft. Sista Afia
7. Use Me-Bra Collins Ft. Rosey
8. Molo Molo-Ghis B
9. The Crown-Ras Amankwatia
10. Daily Bread -Manni B
11. Agya Maba-Royal Mama
INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
1. Navah-France
2. Rev S.A Osiahene -South Africa
3. Jessie Mens -Canada
4. Star Vicy-Uk
5. Don L3gg3h.-South Africa
6. Manni B-Uk
7. Massimo Youngblood-Uk
8. Clem Biny
9. Ras Amankwa
10. Rosey-USA
11. Whitnee Dee
12. Francis Armah
13. Rita Adomolga-U S A
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
1. Give Me Love-Abbi Ima Ft Fancy Gadam
2.Bo Me Nantew-Magnus Ft Nacee
3. Ban Bofo-Portia Kay Ft Koda
4.Agbadza-Xupa Ft Mawake&Queci Bills & Jah Dart
5. Where Dem Dey-King Aboloway Ft Rudebwoy Ranking &Adipi & Morris
6. Woye Odo-Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Piesie Esther
7. Help Is On The Way-Boahen Ft Eberechi
8. Ofata Ayeyi-Yaw Kwayi Ft Bro Sammy
9. My Story-Qwesi Flex Ft-Kweku-Flick
10.Ghana Mma-Vanilla Ft Papi
11.Fall Down Inside (Fdi)-Jzyno Ft. Medikal
12.Solo-Jay Baba Ft Ayesem
13.My Baby– Freedombwoy ft. Article Wan
14. Ban Bofo-Portia Kay ft Koda
SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR
1.Ofata Ayeyi-Yaw Kwakye
2. Prayer-Vanilla
3. Life-Xupa
4.Awurade Kasa-Mama Boat
5. Bam Bofo-Portia Kay
6. B/o Me Nantew-Magnus
7. Ankwanoma-Khofy Guyson
8. Woyale-Ekow Marvel
9. SIN- KDM
FEMALE VOCAL OF THE YEAR
1. Majesty-Enuonyam
2.Awurade Kasa-Mama Boat
3. Go Away-Shylar
4. Nyame So-Grace J
5. Ewurade-Obaa Vida
6. My Testimony-Ruth Ackaa Gyasi
7. Thank you -Sellasie Brown
MALE VOCAL OF THE YEAR
1. My Story-Qwesi Flex
2. Flowers-Limuel
3. Poison-Tukay
4. Trust-Mr Medicine
5. Gratitude-Mister Pryz
6. Made in Ghana-RCEE
7. Life-Jux Prynx
8. In God's Hands - Sir Solomon
ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR
1.Black Is Beautiful-Klarah Kay
2.Akoma Apedie -Buzu Wani
3. Grace To Grace-Best Gally
4.Nkunim-Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi
5. Fire-Kay Mena
6. THE GOAT -King Aboloway
7. Flowers-Limuel
8. Figure of Love-Phrings Icon
9. Clockwise-Mediq Mane
10Sika Y3 Abrante3-Rany Dopesongz
11.Singtude -Aquariuz Gh
12.Toris Lounge-Essilfie
RAPPER OF THE YEAR
1. M2
2. Mickystone
3.Origee
4.Phrings Icon
5.Reign Godz
6.Buzu Wani
7.Tokz
8.Kojo Wadosty
9.Dedebah
10.Kojo Vypa
11.Best Gally
12.Mz Tention
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
1. Nyame So-Grace J
2. Woye Odo -Prophet Joseph Atarah
3.Fall Down Inside-Jzyno Ft. Medikal
4. Flowers-Limuel
5.Bae & Bestie-Phrings Icon Ft Ojay
6. Ewurade Mma Yera -Adepa Ghana Ft Clinto Brown
7. Lovin-Mr Medicine
8. Sika-Buzu Wani
9.Mayi -Tokz Ft Pikaluz (Remix)
10. Hosanna-Jux Prynx
11Thank you-Sellasie Brown
12, Butterfly-Jessie Mens
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
1. Nyame So-Flashbak Media - Gracee J
2. Woye Odo -Skyweb Videosprophet - Prophet Joseph Atarah
3.Fall Down Inside-Yaw Skyface Jzyno Ft. Medikal
4. Flowers-Limuel
5. Bae & Bestie-Cue Shot It Phrings Icon Ft Ojay
6. Ewurade Mma Yera -Dxmond & Angel Adepa Ghana Ft Clinto Brown
7.LovinMr Medicine - Mr. Medicine – Mr. Medicine
8.Sika-Papilio Photographers - Buzu Wani
9.Mayi -Stanley Makafui - Tokz Ft Pikaluz (Remix)
10.Sekese-Mista Morgan - Sky Gee
11. Butterfly-Scanzer - Jessie Mens
MuSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
1. Woye Odo-Shar - Prophet Joseph Atarah
2.Queen-AZkonnaBeatZ - Soorebia
3. Godzilla-Gallybeatz - Gafxity
4. Divine Selection-Dj Frass - Kibhans
5.Wobeda-Young Gidi - Long Life
6. Waka Woho-Survivor Beat - Demzi
7.Majesty-Joshua Virgen Boateng - Jvb Music
8.Agbadza-Gomezbeatx - Xupa Ft Mawake&Queci Bills & Jah Dart
9.My Baby-JewNart Beat – Freedombwoy ft. Article Wan
MANAGEMENT OF THE YEAR
1. JR Music - Amalina Sings
2. Pjam ----- -Prophet Joseph Atarah
3. Black Music Entertainment (Bme) - Sly Gee
4. Bazazzagi Worldwide - Jay Baba
5.Check Zone Family - Kojo Vypa
GROUP OF THE YEAR
1. Monster Gang
2. Boss Gang
3. Anlo Soldiers
4. Rockcity Bongo
5. Newbrand Gh
6. Alo brothers
7. Brada Yawda
SONG OF THE YEAR
1. Woye Odo -Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Ft Piesie Esther
2.Sikilite-Vanila Ft. Papi
3. Wobe Da-Long Life
4. Orgasm-Amalina
5. Wonyaloo-Skannah
6.Solo-Jay Baba Ft Ayesem
7. Woyale-Ekow Marvel
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
1. Vanilla
2. Prophet Joseph Atarah
3. Long Life
4. Abbi Ima
5. Xupa
6. Ekow Marvel
7. Skannah
8. Best Gally
9. Jay Baba
10. Buzu Wani