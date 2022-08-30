Emerging Music Awards announces nominees for fourth edition

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

It has been four years of celebrating deserving fast-rising artistes and personalities in the music at Emerging Music Awards (EMA) organised by Kusstar Entertainment.



This year’s edition of the award scheme is themed ‘Giving Music A Chance’. On the back of this, Kusstar Entertainment in partnership with Kri8 Concept has announced nominees for this year’s edition.



Musicians competing for Artiste of the Year are Vanilla, Long Life, Buzu Wani, Jay Baba, Ekow Marvel, Long Life, Abbi Ima, Best Gally, Prophet Joseph Atarah, Xupa, and Skannah.



For Dancehall Artiste of the year, we have Sheriff Keita, Donyrific, BiggBone, Kophi Mystro, Addi Nasha, Kipsie Unruly, and Sly Pee.



Hip Hop Artiste of the Year – Joint 77, Orkortor Perry, Tokz, Phrings Icon, Best Galley, Boss Gang, Mickey Stone, M2, Kojo Vypa, and Reign Gods.



Gospel Artiste of the Year – Gracee J, Laty, Jvb Music, Mama Boat, Magnus, Papa Owura, Obaa Vida, Kdm, Alvin David, and Prophet Joseph Atara.



Hiplife Artiste of the Year- Kwame Taadi, Long Life, Soorebia, Buzu Wani, Timeless Gh, Rany Dopesongs, Akonta Gh, and Essilfie.



Female Vocal of the Year- Enounyam, Mama Boat, Grace J, Obaa Vida, Sellasie Brown, Ruth Ackaa Gyasi, and Shylar.



There are 30 categories in this year's awards scheme scheduled to take place on October 1 at the Accra Metropolitan Hall.



Speaking in an interview with Prince Kusi CEO of Kusstar Entertainment organisers of EMA said he is happy Kri8 Concept is partnering with this year's event.



“The event has been running for three years now without support but I am happy Kri8 Concept is partnering with us this time around to make the event better. We are in our fourth edition and every year has been an improvement. We are very optimistic we are going to have a great show this year” he said.



Sir Solomon won Artiste of the year at the maiden edition in 2019, Gayana won Artiste of the Year the following year and the current winner is Black Sheriff.



Below is the full list





DANCE HALL SONG OF THE YEAR



1. Killem -Sly Pee



2. A Who Dem-Addi Nasha



3. Wound Dem-Dreamer



4. Inna Yard-Jahwise



5. Fire-Kay Mena



6. Where Dem Dey-King Aboloway



7. Money-Skyranking



8. Obra-Kato Vibzs



9. 33d3 (It Sweet)-Donyrific



10. Whine Pon It-NKyenegh Ft. Linguakat





DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



1. Kophi Mystro



2.BiggBone



3. Sly Pee



4. Addi Nasha



5. Skyranking



6. Klara Kay



7. Kipsie Unruly



8. Sheriff Keita



9. Donyrific





REGGAE SONG OF THE YEAR



1. Bo Le (He Knows)-Kibhans



2. Tell Dem-T-Coin



3. Money-Jeneral Rojah Ft. X-Ray



4. Hear Wi-Alaptawan





REGGAE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



1. Kato Vibzs



2. Mornstar Geng



3. Troop Blakka



4. Kay Mena



5. Syonhero



6. Jeneral Rojah



7.MOV



8. Alaptawan



9. Ganyo Dread





AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR



1. Give Me Love-Abbi Ima



2. Godzilla-Gafxity



3. Divine Selection-Kibhans



4.Agbadza-Xupa Ft Mawake&Queci Bills & Jah Dart



5. Orgasm-Amalina



6. Wonyaloo-Skannah



7. Drop Am-Tumtum



8. Gimme Love-Kuame Survival



9. Sikilite-Vanilla



10.Fall Down Inside (Fdi)-Jzyno Ft. Medikal



11. Aben Woha-Essilfie Ft Cici Yeboah



12. Jealous-Yaw Black



13. Xxx-Mestar Oscar





AFRO POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



1. Skannah



2. Abbi Ima



3. Xupa



4. Mr. Razzi



5. Jzyno



6. Vanilla



7. Raingad



8. Yaw Black



9. Osagyefo



10. Amalina



11. Micky Jay



12. RCee





HIP POP SONG OF THE YEAR



1. Speed Up-Joint 77



2. Compare-Phrings Icon



3. Sikawofie -Bossgang



4. Pain-K Bryte



5. Sikani -M - Fresh



6. Eborso -M2



7.Solemo-Mingle.X



8. Akata-Orkortor Perry



9. Don't Try Me -Reign Godz



10.De Rap Dealer-T-Coin



11. This Year-Sandy Global



12.Sika Y3 Abrante3- Rany Dopesongz



13. Clap for Me-Best Gally





HIP POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



1. Joint 77



2. Orkortor Perry



3. Tokz



4. Phrings Icon



5. Reign Godz



6. Kojo Vypa



7. M2



8. Mickey Stone



9. Boss Gang



10. Best Gally





GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR



1. Nyame So-Grace J



2. Majesty-Jvb Music



3. God Is Good-Laty



4. Ewurade -Obaa Vida



5. Woye Odo-Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Piesie Esther



6.Nyame Som Bo-Rhanda Adjei



7. Ban Bofo-Portia Kay



8. Bo Me Nantew-Magnus



9. Help Is On The Way-Boahene



10. Makoma-Papa Owura



11. In God's hands - Sir Soomon





GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



1. Grace J



2. Laty



3. Jvb Music



4. Mama Boat



5. Magnus



6. Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi



7. Papa Owura



8. Prophet Joseph Atara



9. Alvin David



10. Kdm



11. Vida Asare



12. Peter Sam



13. Obaa Vida



14. Sir Solomon



HIP LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR



1.Odo Cargo -Kwame Taadi



2. My-Story-Qwesi-Flex Ft-Kweku-Flick



3. Queen-Soorebia



4. Mankind -Tray Zee



5.3y3 Dam-Boy Tee ft Kofi Brew



6. Glory-Buzu Wani



7. Wobeda -Long Life



8. True Love-Timeless Gh



9. Mayi Remix -Tokz



10. Sekese-Sky Gee



11.Solo-Jay Baba Ft Ayesem





HIP LIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



1. Kwame Taadi



2. Long Life



3. Soorebia



4. Buzu Wani



5. Timeless Gh



6. Rany Dopesongz



7. Essilfie



8. Jay Baba



9. Akonta GH





HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR



1. Woyale-Ekow Marvel



2.Ayisem Nkoaa -I'star Bee



3. Auntie Deede-Singjay



4. Blind Love -Tukay



5. Flowers-Limuel



6. Trust-Mr Medicine



7S.ober-Alijoe



8.Godo Godo -Brada Yawda



9. Ma w'ani ngye- Qobby Humble





HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



1. Ara Bella



2. Ekow Marwel



3. Sing Jay



4. Tukay



5. C - Clark



6. Righteous Vandyke



7. Limuel



8. Tiwaa Adepa



9. Alijoe



10. Brada Yawda





INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR



1. After You Na You-Navah



2. Amazing Love-Rev S.A Osiahene



3. Butterflies-Jessie Mens



4. Catch And Chew-Massimo Youngblood



5. Hood Party-Star Vicy



6. Ride Or Die-Rosey Ft. Sista Afia



7. Use Me-Bra Collins Ft. Rosey



8. Molo Molo-Ghis B



9. The Crown-Ras Amankwatia



10. Daily Bread -Manni B



11. Agya Maba-Royal Mama





INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



1. Navah-France



2. Rev S.A Osiahene -South Africa



3. Jessie Mens -Canada



4. Star Vicy-Uk



5. Don L3gg3h.-South Africa



6. Manni B-Uk



7. Massimo Youngblood-Uk



8. Clem Biny



9. Ras Amankwa



10. Rosey-USA



11. Whitnee Dee



12. Francis Armah



13. Rita Adomolga-U S A





COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR



1. Give Me Love-Abbi Ima Ft Fancy Gadam



2.Bo Me Nantew-Magnus Ft Nacee



3. Ban Bofo-Portia Kay Ft Koda



4.Agbadza-Xupa Ft Mawake&Queci Bills & Jah Dart



5. Where Dem Dey-King Aboloway Ft Rudebwoy Ranking &Adipi & Morris



6. Woye Odo-Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Piesie Esther



7. Help Is On The Way-Boahen Ft Eberechi



8. Ofata Ayeyi-Yaw Kwayi Ft Bro Sammy



9. My Story-Qwesi Flex Ft-Kweku-Flick



10.Ghana Mma-Vanilla Ft Papi



11.Fall Down Inside (Fdi)-Jzyno Ft. Medikal



12.Solo-Jay Baba Ft Ayesem



13.My Baby– Freedombwoy ft. Article Wan



14. Ban Bofo-Portia Kay ft Koda





SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR



1.Ofata Ayeyi-Yaw Kwakye



2. Prayer-Vanilla



3. Life-Xupa



4.Awurade Kasa-Mama Boat



5. Bam Bofo-Portia Kay



6. B/o Me Nantew-Magnus



7. Ankwanoma-Khofy Guyson



8. Woyale-Ekow Marvel



9. SIN- KDM





FEMALE VOCAL OF THE YEAR



1. Majesty-Enuonyam



2.Awurade Kasa-Mama Boat



3. Go Away-Shylar



4. Nyame So-Grace J



5. Ewurade-Obaa Vida



6. My Testimony-Ruth Ackaa Gyasi



7. Thank you -Sellasie Brown





MALE VOCAL OF THE YEAR



1. My Story-Qwesi Flex



2. Flowers-Limuel



3. Poison-Tukay



4. Trust-Mr Medicine



5. Gratitude-Mister Pryz



6. Made in Ghana-RCEE



7. Life-Jux Prynx



8. In God's Hands - Sir Solomon





ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR



1.Black Is Beautiful-Klarah Kay



2.Akoma Apedie -Buzu Wani



3. Grace To Grace-Best Gally



4.Nkunim-Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi



5. Fire-Kay Mena



6. THE GOAT -King Aboloway



7. Flowers-Limuel



8. Figure of Love-Phrings Icon



9. Clockwise-Mediq Mane



10Sika Y3 Abrante3-Rany Dopesongz



11.Singtude -Aquariuz Gh



12.Toris Lounge-Essilfie





RAPPER OF THE YEAR



1. M2



2. Mickystone



3.Origee



4.Phrings Icon



5.Reign Godz



6.Buzu Wani



7.Tokz



8.Kojo Wadosty



9.Dedebah



10.Kojo Vypa



11.Best Gally



12.Mz Tention



MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR



1. Nyame So-Grace J



2. Woye Odo -Prophet Joseph Atarah



3.Fall Down Inside-Jzyno Ft. Medikal



4. Flowers-Limuel



5.Bae & Bestie-Phrings Icon Ft Ojay



6. Ewurade Mma Yera -Adepa Ghana Ft Clinto Brown



7. Lovin-Mr Medicine



8. Sika-Buzu Wani



9.Mayi -Tokz Ft Pikaluz (Remix)



10. Hosanna-Jux Prynx



11Thank you-Sellasie Brown



12, Butterfly-Jessie Mens





VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR



1. Nyame So-Flashbak Media - Gracee J



2. Woye Odo -Skyweb Videosprophet - Prophet Joseph Atarah



3.Fall Down Inside-Yaw Skyface Jzyno Ft. Medikal



4. Flowers-Limuel



5. Bae & Bestie-Cue Shot It Phrings Icon Ft Ojay



6. Ewurade Mma Yera -Dxmond & Angel Adepa Ghana Ft Clinto Brown



7.LovinMr Medicine - Mr. Medicine – Mr. Medicine



8.Sika-Papilio Photographers - Buzu Wani



9.Mayi -Stanley Makafui - Tokz Ft Pikaluz (Remix)



10.Sekese-Mista Morgan - Sky Gee



11. Butterfly-Scanzer - Jessie Mens





MuSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR



1. Woye Odo-Shar - Prophet Joseph Atarah



2.Queen-AZkonnaBeatZ - Soorebia



3. Godzilla-Gallybeatz - Gafxity



4. Divine Selection-Dj Frass - Kibhans



5.Wobeda-Young Gidi - Long Life



6. Waka Woho-Survivor Beat - Demzi



7.Majesty-Joshua Virgen Boateng - Jvb Music



8.Agbadza-Gomezbeatx - Xupa Ft Mawake&Queci Bills & Jah Dart



9.My Baby-JewNart Beat – Freedombwoy ft. Article Wan





MANAGEMENT OF THE YEAR



1. JR Music - Amalina Sings



2. Pjam ----- -Prophet Joseph Atarah



3. Black Music Entertainment (Bme) - Sly Gee



4. Bazazzagi Worldwide - Jay Baba



5.Check Zone Family - Kojo Vypa



GROUP OF THE YEAR



1. Monster Gang



2. Boss Gang



3. Anlo Soldiers



4. Rockcity Bongo



5. Newbrand Gh



6. Alo brothers



7. Brada Yawda



SONG OF THE YEAR



1. Woye Odo -Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Ft Piesie Esther



2.Sikilite-Vanila Ft. Papi



3. Wobe Da-Long Life



4. Orgasm-Amalina



5. Wonyaloo-Skannah



6.Solo-Jay Baba Ft Ayesem



7. Woyale-Ekow Marvel





ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



1. Vanilla



2. Prophet Joseph Atarah



3. Long Life



4. Abbi Ima



5. Xupa



6. Ekow Marvel



7. Skannah



8. Best Gally



9. Jay Baba



10. Buzu Wani