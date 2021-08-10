Emerging Music Awards 2021: Full list of nominees

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: Bismarck Boachie, Contributor

Ghanaian businesswoman and model, Mona Faize Montrage, well known as Mona 4Reall, got her first nomination as a musician having been nominated in the 3rd edition of the Emerging Music Awards.



The scheme seeks to acknowledge honour and celebrate all emerging musicians in the Ghanaian music genres on a prestigious platform.



This year’s Emerging Music Awards will celebrate over 100 nominees in 30 categories.



The main event is slated for 25th September 2021 at Accra City Hotel.



According to the organizers the event is strictly by invitation.



Below are the categories and their respective nominees:



